‘We Don't Go by Money': Gas Station Owner Lowers Prices to Help Customers

A gas station owner in Phoenix is selling gas at nearly a half dollar less a gallon than other stations in the city as prices across the country hit record highs.

Jaswiendre Singh, who owns a Valero Food Mart, was selling regular gas for $5.19 a gallon on Friday, when the average price in the city was about $5.68, according to the AAA. 

Singh has been living in Phoenix for more than two decades. He has three kids, one of whom is in college. He said he works from 4 a.m. to midnight every day and his wife, Ramandeep Kaur, also helps out at the store. 

Singh has a lot of expenses to cover, at home and at work, from thousands of dollars in property taxes to insurance payments and mortgages for his gas station and home. But he said “helping humanity” and his Sikh religious values factored into the business decision to keep his gas prices low. 

“We teach our children the same thing,” he said. “If you have something, you have to share it with other people.” 

