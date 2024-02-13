VALENTINE'S DAY

How to send a free, Valentine's Day e-card to patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The Tennessee-based children's research hospital treats about 8,600 patients per year, focusing on pediatric cancer, leukemia and other diseases.

By Kayla Galloway

Anadolu Agency

If you have just five minutes and access to the Internet, you can make this Valentine's Day a little brighter for patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The hospital, located in Memphis, Tenn., is asking people to send free, Valentine's Day e-cards to their patients via their website.

The annual Valentine's Day e-card program began 12 years ago, and the research hospital told NBC that more than 7.3 million e-cards have been received since then. 

You can choose from a variety of Valentine's Day cards designed and inspired by patients. The cards feature heartwarming messages, in both Spanish and English, and colorful designs.

You'll be asked to write a personalized message or choose one of the pre-written messages.

"A small act of kindness can brighten someone's day. Show some love by sending a virtual card to a St. Jude kid this year," the hospital said on its website.

The research hospital is also encouraging people to donate in honor of Valentine's Day.

To create your own virtual Valentine's Day card for a St. Jude patient, click here.

The Tennessee-based research hospital treats about 8,600 patients per year, focusing on pediatric cancer, leukemia and other diseases.

