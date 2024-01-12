U.S. conducts another strike against Houthi rebels in Yemen

The United States conducted another strike against Houthi rebels in Yemen, two U.S. defense officials said late Friday.

The strike was done by the U.S. and carried out from a Navy ship, the officials said.

The U.S. and United Kingdom had previously carried out strikes against Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran and who control parts of Yemen, in retaliation for Houthi attacks against commercial and other vessels in the Red Sea, officials said.

The U.S. Navy warned American vessels to stay out of areas around Yemen in the Red Sea for the next 72 hours.

