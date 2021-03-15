Two Arrested in Assault on Capitol Police Officer Who Died After US Capitol Riot

Two men have been arrested and charged with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who collapsed after responding to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and died the next day.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, were arrested Sunday and are expected to make an appearance in federal court Monday. They are charged with conspiring to injure officers and assaulting federal officers, among other charges, according to the Department of Justice.

A federal law enforcement source confirmed the men are accused of assaulting Sicknick with some type of bear spray. They have not been charged in Sicknick's actual death.

Two people familiar with the case previously told The Associated Press federal investigators zeroed in on a suspect seen on video appearing to spray a chemical substance on Sicknick during the rioting. They said investigators believe Sicknick may have ingested a chemical substance that may have contributed to his death, but the actual cause of death has not been determined by the FBI.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building

Capitol Police have said officials consider it a line-of-duty death.

Sicknick died after defending the Capitol against the mob that stormed the building as Congress was voting to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral win over former President Donald Trump. It came after Trump urged supporters on the National Mall to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.

Capitol Police have said Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters.” He collapsed later on, was hospitalized and died.

Khater was arrested at Newark Airport in New Jersey and Tanios was arrested at his home in West Virginia.