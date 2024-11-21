Donald Trump

Trump announces Pam Bondi as new attorney general pick hours after Matt Gaetz withdraws

Bondi previously served as Florida’s attorney general

By Megan Lebowitz | NBC News

Pam Bondi
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his new pick for attorney general is Pam Bondi.

The announcement came just hours after Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans — Not anymore," Trump said in a post to Truth Social. "Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again."

Bondi previously served as Florida’s attorney general.

A hacker on Monday gained access to a file containing the sworn depositions of two women involved in the investigation into Matt Gaetz, according to a source familiar with the matter.

This is a developing story

