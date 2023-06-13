Hotels and resorts

Tripadvisor releases ‘Best of the Best Hotels' list for luxury hospitality across US

Here are the best hotels for luxury and best hospitality across the United States, according to Tripadvisor's annual list

By Julia Elbaba

Tripadvisor released its annual "Best of the Best Hotels" list for 2023, featuring the most luxurious hospitality across the United States.

The 25 hotels that made the prestigious cut had to pass a series of tests and feature "above-and-beyond service and amenities for days."

The No. 1 hotel on the list is the Hotel Emma at Pearl -- located in San Antonio, Texas.

At No. 2 is the Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. Grabbing No. 3 is the Chatham Inn in Chatham, Cape Cod, Mass.

Other cities featured on the list include Laguna Beach, New York City, Chicago, Honolulu, Baltimore, Charleston, Washington DC, Beverly Hills, Miami Beach, Puako, Philadelphia, West Hollywood, Chattanooga, Nantucket, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

The travel states that fewer than one percent of Tripadvisor's eight million listings are nominated to the list, further exemplifying the "highest level of excellence in hospitality."

The full list of hotels can be found here.

