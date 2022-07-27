Tijuana Police: 8 Children From US Found Living in Unsanitary Car

Eight minors from the United States were rescued by the Tijuana Municipal Police and sent to a shelter in the city for care.

According to Tijuana police, the agency received a 911 report about a family living inside a car where the parents allegedly did not feed the children.

Police spotted the car near Ferrocarril Avenue and Cuauhtémoc Norte Boulevard in the Libertad neighborhood. They found the family which was made up of a father, mother, and their eight children.

Police said 35-year-old Beatriz "N," originally from Los Angeles, and 40-year-old Jesus "N," born in Tijuana, were arrested.

The children rescued were, a 15-year-old boy, an 11-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, a 2-month-old girl, and a 7-month-old baby, all from the United States.

According to the authorities, when inspecting the vehicle in question, the officers found that the family lived there in unsanitary conditions because there was spoiled food, and insects and it was dirty.

The minors were channeled to the System for the Integral Development of the Family (SDIF) and later to a shelter, leaving the parents at the disposal of the municipal judge.