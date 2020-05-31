Target Announces Temporary Store Closures in Minnesota, Other States

Target said Saturday it's closing 70 of its stores in Minnesota because of the protests over the death of George Floyd.

It is also closing stores in other states, including California, Illinois, New York and Oregon among others.

"We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily," the company said in a statement. "Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."

It said employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations, the company added.

