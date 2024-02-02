Supreme Court

Supreme Court declines to immediately block West Point from considering race in admissions process

The court denied an injunction request made by a conservative group but said it wasn't taking a position on the "merits."

View of entire US Supreme Court Building, Washington DC
Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images (File)

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed West Point to continue to consider race in its admissions process for now, rebuffing a request made by a conservative group.

In a brief order, the court denied a request brought by Students for Fair Admissions, the same conservative group that brought the cases that led to the court’s ruling last year that ended affirmative action in higher education. That decision struck down admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

"The record before this Court is underdeveloped, and this order should not be construed as expressing any view on the merits of the constitutional question," the order said.

West Point, based in New York state, provides higher education for U.S. Army cadets who go on to become officers after graduation. It is one of five such service academies, including the Naval Academy in Maryland and the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Supreme Court ruling included a footnote saying that it did not resolve whether service academies like West Point could continue to consider race in admissions “in light of the potentially distinct interests that military academies may present.”

The challengers, who have brought a similar claim against the Naval Academy, had asked the court to rule before Jan. 31, which is the deadline for people to apply to West Point for admission this year.

For more on this story go to NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Supreme Court
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us