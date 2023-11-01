Starbucks' red cups are here: See the designs and full holiday menu

Now that everyone has been sufficiently tricked and treated, Starbucks is officially welcoming the holiday season with a slew of new and returning items.

The coffee giant has announced the return of its holiday menu and unveiled its much-anticipated red cup designs. Starting Nov. 2, Starbucks’ seasonal suite of beverages, food and more will be officially back at stores across the country.

Here’s everything coming down the Pike (Place) at Starbucks this season, from wintry sips and bites to holiday cup designs — and more.

Starbucks’ red cup designs for 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This year’s collection of holiday cups take the traditional red and green color scheme and adds in an interesting accent hue to the mix. The four warm beverage cups in the collection feature Starbucks greens, holiday reds and magenta, which the chain calls “mood-boosting,” as well as sparkles.

“We found that magenta alongside the holiday reds and greens lifts the traditional holiday colors and makes the red look even brighter,” said Kristy Cameron, creative director at Starbucks, in a press release.

“This year’s holiday theme is ‘Share the Joy,’” she added. “It’s our shared human experience and togetherness that makes the season special.”

Party Plaid

Photo courtesy: Starbucks

The idea for the Party Plaid cup was inspired by a warm woolen winter plaid.

“I was thinking about a classic plaid scarf, but I wanted it to feel a bit more modern,” said Starbucks lead art director Bridget Shilling, who designed all the cups this season, in a press release. “So, I played with an unexpected palette and added geometric sensibility for elevated flair.”

Peppermint Swirl

Photo courtesy: Starbucks

Starbucks’ Peppermint Mocha was the inspiration for this design.

“This illusory cup design is inspired by sensorial movement and evokes the familiarity of tissue paper and the swirling shapes of peppermint candies,” Shilling said. “I wanted it to feel inviting for customers to pick it up, spin it around and watch the design come to life.”

Ribbon Spool

Photo courtesy: Starbucks

This design features a cup wrapped in colorful ribbons.

“I wanted it to feel joyful and a bit imperfect, similar to how you might store your ribbons for holiday wrapping,” Shilling said.

Bauble Wrap

Photo courtesy: Starbucks

Shilling’s favorite design features ornament shapes that create a bold, mod print, wrapped around the cup at an angle, as a play on gift-wrap.

“There’s a subtle tilt to the pattern that plays well with our tapered cup shape and brings to mind a uniquely wrapped gift,” Shilling said.

Cold Cup

Photo courtesy: Starbucks

Starbucks’ new holiday cold cup features playful bauble designs with sparkles in a “snowy white.”

Starbucks’ seasonal sips

Photo courtesy: Starbucks

Starbucks is welcoming back four of its most anticipated holiday drinks, as well as introducing a one to the roster. Additionally, select locations in the U.S. that serve the infamous Oleato beverages will offer a new Oleato beverage. The new drinks include:

Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

This brand-new beverage features notes of warm gingerbread, a blend of chai spices and oat milk to create what the chain calls a “cold holiday beverage that is perfectly balanced by the comforting flavors of the season.” It’s available both iced and hot.

“It’s a love letter to gingerbread and ginger,” said Mat Thornton, senior beverage developer at Starbucks, in a press release. “The gingerbread flavor amplifies the spice of the chai.”

Peppermint Mocha

First introduced more than two decades ago, this minty and chocolaty Starbucks drink is back again. Starbucks’ signature Espresso Roast is paired with steamed milk, mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup.

The beverage is then finished with a topping of whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. It’s available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

Caramel Brulée Latte

The Caramel Brulée Latte features Starbucks Espresso Roast, steamed milk and a caramel brulée sauce. The drink is then topped with whipped cream and caramel brulée bits and is available either hot, iced or as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

Chestnut Praline Latte

The Chestnut Praline Latte comes with signature Espresso Roast, steamed milk and features flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices. The latte is finished with a topping of whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs and is available hot, iced or as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

Back for its third holiday season is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, which is made with sugar cookie-flavored syrup, Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice and almond milk. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage, this drink is finished with a festive topping of red and green sprinkles.

Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte

At Starbucks stores that serve Oleato beverages, customers can enjoy the brand new Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte, which features Starbucks Blonde Espresso combined with notes of gingerbread and steamed oat milk. The chain’s first Oleato holiday beverage is infused with Partanna extra-virgin olive oil and finished with a ginger-citrus sprinkle.

New drinks at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries

Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in New York, Chicago or Seattle can try a trio of new drinks on its menu. The chain’s specialty cafes will stock seasonal beverages which include a Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini, a Starbucks Reserve Peppermint Mocha and a Starbucks Oleato Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew.

Starbucks’ holiday food menu

Photo courtesy: Starbucks

In addition to new and returning holiday beverages, Starbucks welcomes five seasonal bites for its guests to enjoy.

Gingerbread Loaf

The chain’s take on a classic gingerbread recipe is a baked loaf complete with ginger-spice flavors. This treat also happens to be vegetarian, Starbucks says.

Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop

This bite consists of a peppermint chocolate cake with white-chocolaty frosting and crumbly pieces of candy cane.

Cranberry Bliss Bar

This one features a blondie cake with dried cranberries and a layer of cream cheese icing with orange zest and more dried cranberries sprinkled on top.

Snowman Cookie

This buttery, snowman-shaped shortbread is dressed up in white-chocolaty icing and adorably decorated as if his ears are cold with touches of blue icing.

Sugar Plum Cheese Danish

Visions of sugar plums may dance in your head, but now sugar plums can accompany your latte, too. This treat features a Danish filled with cream-cheese and is topped with a spiced sugar plum spread.

New bites at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries

Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in New York, Chicago or Seattle can try a smorgasbord of seasonal baked goods exclusive to its locations which include a Princi Chocolate Hazelnut Swirl Cake, Pistachio Maritozzo, Apple Crumb Pie and Cranberry Cheese Danish.

Holiday gifts and ready-to-drink coffee and creamers

Photo courtesy: Starbucks

Holiday merch

Back in October, Starbucks debuted a new lineup of limited-edition holiday merchandise which includes items like a glitzy-looking Geometric Rainbow Glass Mug, Poinsettia Red Prism Cold Cups with a matching Poinsettia Red Prism Ornament, a set of six Color Changing Hot Cups and more. There’s also a set of Christmas and Holiday Blend Packaged Coffees to choose from.

Holiday coffees and creamers

On Oct. 24, Starbucks announced that customers can also find their favorite holiday flavors in grocery aisles with holiday at-home and ready-to-drink coffees and creamers now available where groceries are sold nationwide.

These include Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee, Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee and Starbucks Gingerbread Flavored Coffee available in K-cup pods and ground coffee.

Returning seasonal flavors include the ready-to-drink Starbucks Frappuccino Peppermint Mocha and Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso, as well as Starbucks Creamers which are available in Cinnamon Dolce, Caramel and White Chocolate flavors.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: