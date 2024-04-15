Toddler killed after being mauled by 3 dogs in Texas

An investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was viciously mauled to death by three large dogs in a Duncanville neighborhood Monday morning.

According to the Duncanville Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Lime Leaf Lane around 10:40 a.m. after reports of a small child being attacked by a dog.

After arriving at the home with paramedics, police said they found the toddler unresponsive with severe injuries and immediately gave him medical attention until medics came.

The child was rushed to the Children's Medical Center in Dallas with Duncanville officers using emergency escorting.

Sadly, the toddler was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, despite medical personnel trying to save his life, authorities said.

"This is certainly a tragedy. Our fire personnel and police personnel worked very hard to try to save this child," said Duncanville Interim Police Chief Matthew Stogner.

During a press conference Monday evening, Stogner confirmed that the homeowner was babysitting the one-year-old, and there were three other children inside the home at the time of the attack.

Police also confirmed that evidence showed that all three dogs were involved in mauling the toddler, and they belonged to the homeowner.

The dogs were in a confined area and somehow made it inside the home before attacking the little boy, according to officers. The woman jumped in between the dogs and the baby to stop them from attacking the toddler, which caused her to be injured as well.

"She jumped in between and tried to, I guess, tear them apart," said David Trout.

Trout told NBC 5 that his brother was previously married to the woman who owned the home where the attack occurred. Trout said for years, the woman has watched children at her house for family members and neighbors.

"She’s a sweetheart, she means well, she’s taken care of kids down there forever without any kind of problems," said Trout. "I just hate it for her."

Duncanville Police said Animal Control officials showed up at the home and took possession of the dogs, which were German Shepherd mixed and weighed about 80 pounds each.

Investigators are now looking into whether the homeowner was running a daycare out of the home where the attack occurred.

The police department added that criminal charges could be filed as a result of the child's death.

"It’s still in the air. We’re looking at it. Obviously, we’re going to work with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the family of the deceased to figure out our best course of action moving forward," said Stogner.

The name of the one-year-old child has not been released, and authorities have not revealed the relationship between the toddler and the babysitter.

