Two friends made a remarkable discovery recently: a DNA test revealed that they're biological sisters.

Now, Julia Tinetti and her sister, Cassandra Madison, have returned from a trip to meet their biological family in the Dominican Republic.

They were kindred spirts for years.

“She was the big sister and I was a little sister, as a joke,” Tinetti said.

Tinetti and Madison worked at the same New Haven restaurant back in 2013, but that is not all they shared in common. They both grew up in Connecticut - Tinetti in New Haven and Madison in Ansonia. They were also both adopted from the Dominican Republic.

“We were like, ‘Oh, yeah, that's my sister,’ just a running joke,” Tinetti said. “We thought maybe we could be related, but what are the odds?”

The odds were greater than they thought.

Years later, after Cassandra had moved to Virginia Beach, she got a 23andMe DNA test and located her family in the Dominican Republic. When she met her dad, she had a question.

“I remember the day I asked my dad if he had put another little girl up for adoption, and it looked like it just took the wind out of him,” Madison said.

Through a 23 and Me test, Julia Tinetti discovered that her best friend Cassandra was actually her biological sister. She talks about the emotional journey of meeting her biological family for the first time.

With the signs mounting, she persuaded Tinetti to take a DNA test as well.

“I finally decided to open up the app, and I hit DNA relatives,” Tinetti recalls. “Sure enough, Cassandra is at the top.”

She remembers the moment she shared the incredible news with her sister.

“I'm like, ‘So the results are in,’ and she's like, ‘Okay, and what are they?'” Tinetti said. “I'm like, ‘So I am in fact, your biological sister.’ And she just started crying.”

However, the journey was not over. The next step for Tinetti was meeting the rest of her family in the Dominican Republic.

“It was important for me to meet my dad,” she said.

Earlier this month, she traveled to the island alongside Madison.

“I was fine until I saw my family standing out of the doors,” Tinetti said about arriving at the airport. “I looked and I saw my dad, and I'm not a crier, usually. But when I saw him, I just started crying.”

Her biological father ran to greet her. It was the first time they had ever met.

“My dad, like ran to me, and he just gave me the biggest hug. He's crying,” Tinetti said.

In the following days, she shared a dance with her dad, indulged in Dominican food and explored the island.

“It was just one big welcome party, they had prepared for this for months,” Tinetti said. “I went on a dirt bike ride with my father, and he showed me around the town.”

Their biological mother passed away in 2015, but the sisters still felt a connection.

“It was emotional for everybody, because once I got there, everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you look just like her,’” Tinetti said.

They forged bonds with dozens of extended family members.

“This is first time in 35 years that our father has had all of his nine kids together,” Tinetti said. “So, holy cow moment.”

Now that Tinetti is back in Connecticut, the sisters are debriefing their experience.

“It was just life changing,” she said to Madison, in Virginia, over Zoom.

They have plans to return to the Dominican Republic and build their connections.

“To see our dad just light up, I mean, it's amazing,” Madison said. “We’re going to start with our relationship with our dad and let that grow.”

They continue to stand by each other.

“I think the biggest thing for me is the fact that you went through this whole process with me,” Tinetti told Madison.

Meanwhile, they each embrace a new meaning of family - Tinetti showing rare emotion in a cell phone video taken with her family in the Dominican Republic.

“I cried today, yes, I in fact cried, and we know I’m not a crier! This is my entire family!” she says in the video.

Several of Tinetti’s family members cheer behind her.

“It was an amazing trip. I think going forward I will keep in touch with them,” Tinetti said. “I will probably go down again and just try and get to know them slowly. Overwhelming experience. I wouldn't change it at all.”