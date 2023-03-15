Police in California are investigating a helicopter crash that they say happened after a failed theft attempt overnight at the Sacramento Executive Airport.

Officers were called to the airport on reports of multiple attempts to break in to helicopters between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sacramento Police said. Upon arrival, officers saw a helicopter that had sustained "major damage," but no injuries were reported.

"Nobody is in custody at this time," police said. "This investigation is in its early stages, and this information is preliminary as detectives work to learn exactly what occurred."

A photographer for NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento described the helicopter as "totaled" after observing it on its side, the station reported. He said debris littered the tarmac for several yards, and it appeared that the rotors were smashed.

Capitol Helicopters did not immediately respond to an inquiry from NBC News on Wednesday.

