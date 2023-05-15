Runaway Goat That Was Seen Peeping Into NJ Houses Gets Caught, Returned to Farm

This goat is baaaack where he belongs.
Police in New Jersey said that a missing goat that was spotted peering through windows of homes has been captured.
The ungulate had been wandering around Chatham Township, where multiple residents took pictures of him looking into their houses from outside late last week.
A team of construction workers found the animal on Monday. The goat is now back safe at the local farm from which he escaped.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.