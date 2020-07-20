coronavirus

Police: Worker at NJ Mall Spat at, Struck With Belt After Mask Request

Malls reopened at the end of June in New Jersey with the requirement for all customers and workers to wear masks.

  • Authorities say a New Jersey shopping mall store employee was spat at and struck with a belt after asking two customers to pull up their masks earlier this month.
  • Toms River police say a man and woman entered Zumiez, a store in the Ocean County mall that sells skateboards, footwear and clothing, shortly after 3 p.m. July 9.
  • Police said the man became “irate” and screamed at the employee, picked up a belt for sale began “snapping it” toward her, striking her once. Police said his female companion then yelled at the employee and spit at her before both left.

Police searched the area but were unable to find her, and they said their investigation is continuing.

