The youngest victim in the mass shooting that killed six at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, was identified by officials Friday as 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron.

City officials previously withheld identifying the 16-year-old, who was an employee at the Virginia Walmart, "due to him being a minor."

Following a vigil last night honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting, Chesapeake Police are releasing the name of the juvenile victim. It is with great sadness that we confirm 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake was the juvenile victim in this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/l90Y1GPPe7 — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 25, 2022

Police identified Chavez-Barron following a vigil on Thursday honoring all the victims killed by 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight team leader at the Walmart store who had been with the company since 2010.

Family, friends and classmates of Chavez-Barron gathered by a tree close to the store's front entrance and recited the prayer Hail Mary on the rosary in his memory, NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth reported.

Authorities say Bing killed at least six people and injured at least six others before taking his own life in the Tuesday night shooting.

