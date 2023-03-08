An exotic cat is recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo weeks after it was found wandering an Ohio neighborhood and testing positive for cocaine.

The African native serval cat was spotted in a tree back in January after neighbors reported a "leopard" running loose in the streets. Officials were able to catch it and take it to Cincinnati Animal Care. The cat did suffer a broken leg during the capture.

A serval cat is an African native exotic feline that can weigh up to 39 pounds. They are illegal to possess in Ohio, but not in neighboring Indiana or Kentucky, according to NBC affiliate WNWO.

A serval cat named Amiry was found wandering around an Ohio neighborhood with cocaine in its system back in January. He is now recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Photo: Cincinnati Animal Care

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The cat, named 'Amiry,' tested positive for cocaine and was taken to the zoo for care and supervision.

Authorities said Amiry's owner assisted during the investigation and it isn't pressing any charges at this time.

It is still unclear how the cat consumed the drug.