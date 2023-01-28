entertainment

Paris Hilton and More Stars Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

Paris Hilton recently joined a list of stars who have grown their families with the help of a surrogate. “It’s an amazing gift,” Rebel Wilson has said. “The BEST gift!!”

By Lindsay Weinberg | E! News

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Looks like Paris Hilton is living her best life.

Paris announced Jan. 25 that she's officially a boy mom, celebrating the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum's son with a precious photo reveal of his hand around her thumb. As she told him in the caption, "You are already loved beyond words." 

The new parents aren't the only ones doting on the little guy, who was born via surrogate.

Sister Nicky Hilton welcomed Paris, 41, to "mommyhood" in a sweet post. "So so incredibly happy for youuu! It's the most beautiful ride," Nicky shared. "There is no greater love. You are going to be the best mommy. What a lucky boy!"

Of course, Paris, who has been open about her IVF journey, isn't the only celeb to grow her family with the help of a surrogate. Last year, Rebel Wilson welcomed her "miracle" baby through surrogacy, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed they were first-time parents following the birth of daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka, 40, recently shared how health issues prevented her from carrying their baby girl, telling "British Vogue" that surrogacy was a "necessary step" due to the "medical complications."

"I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this," the actress shared in the Jan. 19 cover story, detailing her daughter's early arrival. "Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely, and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

As for Kim Kardashian, she also came to the conclusion that pregnancy just doesn't "really agree" with her after the birth of her first two kids North West, 9, and Saint West, 7.

"Every medical issue that you could probably have, I feel like I get, and I worry so much about it," she previously told E! News. "That's my experience and I'm not gonna pretend that it's not."

Kim, 42, and Kanye West, 45, went on to welcome Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, via surrogates.

The SKIMS founder also admitted it affords a level of privacy that pregnancy doesn't, saying in a 2016 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," "You could have a baby for a year and nobody would even know."

Keep reading to see more celebrities who expanded their families through surrogacy.

Casey Wilson & David Caspe

The Happy Endings duo welcomed their third child—a baby girl named Frances Rose—with help from an "angel" surrogate, Casey shared in January 2023. "A large factor of surrogacy was my postpartum depression that I had through both kids," she said. "It's actually a very strong choice to make when you're parenting other kids, and for myself."

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the singer and actress shared in January 2022. E! News later confirmed they named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for John Varvatos
AUGUST 29: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the John Varvatos Villa One Tequila Launch Party at John Varvatos Bowery on August 29, 2019 in New York City.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

In July 2022, Khloe welcome a baby boy via surrogate with the NBA player, though they split soon after their son was conceived.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star welcomed a daughter named Royce Lillian in November 2022, writing at the time, "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!"

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Rebel Wilson attends the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party 2022 at Annabel's on March 13, 2022 in London, England.

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

The couple, who wed in 2021, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy via surrogate, in January 2023. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
(L-R) Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin

In March 2021, the actor and his wife announced the arrival of baby No. 6, a daughter named Lucia. A source close to the couple confirmed to E! News she was born via surrogate. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner
Hilaria Baldwin (L) and Alec Baldwin attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 480543

Kristen Wiig & Avi Rothman

The Bridesmaids star and her fiancé welcomed twins via surrogate in 2020. 

Kandi Burruss

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star welcomed daughter Blaze Tucker via surrogate in Nov. 2019.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Following two high-risk pregnancies, the E! reality star and rapper enlisted the help of a gestational carrier to welcome daughter Chicago West in January 2018 and and a baby boy in May 2019.

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on November 06, 2019 in New York City.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The "Bring It On" star and NBA pro welcomed a healthy baby girl via surrogate on Nov. 7, 2018. "Our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," the actress shared.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Dwayne Wade (L) wears sunglasses, a pink velvet shirt, a pink velvet jacket, a matched belt ; Gabrielle Union (R) wears a pearl headband, a white fluffy jacket with rhinestone embroideries, a mandarin collar and bell sleeves, outside Ralph & Russo, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020, on January 20, 2020 in Paris, France.

Andy Cohen

The "Watch What Happens Live" host became a first-time dad with the arrival of his son, Benjamin Allen in February 2019. "I'm in love," he wrote on Instagram, adding, "And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Andy Cohen arrives at Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala Honors Lorne Michaels at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on February 11, 2016 in New York City.

Tyra Banks

The supermodel and partner Erik Asla welcomed their first child, York Banks Asla, via a surrogate in 2016.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA
Tyra Banks hosts Nine West New campaign launch event in celebration of International Women's Day at ABG West Style Studio on March 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
