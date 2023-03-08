A high-speed chase through Oklahoma City came to an end at an unusual place Wednesday morning.

The pursuit started at about 11:00 when police attempted to pull over a man driving a silver BMW but he refused to stop.

After leading police into downtown Oklahoma City on Interstate 40 at 150 miles per hour, the man began to slow down.

He exited the interstate and eventually pulled into the parking lot of the Oklahoma County Detention Center. He got out of the SUV, laid down on his stomach to surrender, and was taken into custody.

It's not clear why the man tried to flee law enforcement. His identity hasn't been released.