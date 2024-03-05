NJ Transit holds public hearings on first proposed fare hike in nearly a decade

What to Know NJ Transit is proposing a fare hike -- the first in almost 10 years -- with a number of scheduled public hearings planned for this week

The proposed increase comes after NJ Transit's preliminary estimates for Fiscal Year 2025 found a budget deficit of $119 million. The proposed hike is 15% starting July 1 of this year with a 3% annual increase afterward, taking effect July 1, 2025.

Even though NJ Transit ridership has reached about 80% of its pre-COVID levels, the agency is entering its 5th consecutive year of ridership below pre-pandemic levels. This low ridership has resulted in the loss of nearly $2 billion in fares, according to NJ Transit.

The first of 10 public hearings to weigh the potential impacts of NJ Transit's first proposed fare hike in nearly a decade is scheduled for Tuesday, on the heels of separate public hearings on Manhattan's congestion pricing plan.

The proposed NJ Transit fare increase, initially released in late January, comes after the agency's preliminary estimates for Fiscal Year 2025 found a budget deficit of $119 million. The proposal calls for a 15% hike taking effect July 1 of this year, and then a 3% annual increase indefinitely after that starting on July 1, 2025.

If this proposal passes, it would mark the first time NJ Transit has increased its fares in nearly a decade. According to the agency, since 2015 "NJ Transit has held the line on fare increases" while adding additional service on more than 100 bus routes. Since then, according to the agency, inflation has increased by more than 30%, which has impacted operational costs, contracted services, contractual wage increases of around 10,000 of the agency's employees and healthcare costs -- the latter increasing 47% during this time.

On top of the inflation, NJ Transit said costs to run bus and rail service have gone up as well.

The proposal calls to preserve service at current levels for the next fiscal year, but offered no guarantees for the following years — meaning there could be cuts to service in the future.

Here is an example of the proposed fare increase:

Travel Mode Current One-Way Fare Proposed One-Way Fare Bus (One-Zone Local) $1.60 $1.80 Bus (Intestate to NY)

- Jersey City to PABT

-Toms River to PABT

$3.50

$21.25

$4.00

$24.00 Access Link Base Fare (*based on comparable bus fees) $1.45 $1.65 Newark Light Rail $1.60 $1.80 HBLR $2.25 $2.55 Rail

-Philadelphia to Pennsauken

- Princeton JCT to PSNY

$4.25

$16.00

$4.85

$18.40

Officials have known for a few years that they would run into this fiscal dead end. Even though NJ Transit ridership has reached about 80% of its pre-COVID levels, the agency is entering its fifth consecutive year of ridership below pre-pandemic levels. This low ridership has resulted in the loss of nearly $2 billion in fares, according to NJ Transit.

Despite NJ Transit using federal COVID relief funds over a few years to offset the loss, the funding will be exhausted in Fiscal Year 2025, the agency said.

Critics blasted the state for not acting sooner to prevent passing on the cost to riders.

The 10 in-person public meetings kicked off Monday and run through Friday. The NJ Transit Board of Directors will then hold a final vote.

Those who can't make the meetings can send in comments for the record at www.njtransit.com/hearing, via postal mail to: PUBLIC HEARING OFFICE – FARE PROPOSAL COMMENTS, ONE PENN PLAZA EAST, NEWARK, NJ 07105, or via email at hearing@njtransit.com.The public comment period will be open until 11:59 p.m., Friday, March 8.

Public hearings schedule

Monday, March 4, 2024 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CHERRY HILL (Camden County)

Cherry Hill Public Library

1100 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Monday, March 4, 2024 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC CITY (Atlantic County)

Atlantic City Convention Center – Meeting Room 309

1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 10 a.m. to noon

PATERSON (Passaic County)

Passaic County Community College – Paterson room

1 College Blvd, Paterson, NJ 07505



Tuesday, March 5, 2024 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

HACKENSACK (Bergen County)

Bergen County Administration Building – Conference Center

2 Bergen County Plaza 1st Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 10 a.m. to noon

TRENTON (Mercer County)

Trenton Transit Center

72 South Clinton Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08609

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

BELMAR (Monmouth County)

Belmar Municipal Building – Council Chambers

601 Main St., Belmar, NJ 07719

Thursday, March 7, 2024 10 a.m. to noon

WOODBRIDGE (Middlesex County)

Berkely College Woodbridge Campus Student Center

430 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Thursday, March 7, 2024 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

UNION (Union County)

Kean University – North Avenue Academic Building

Conference Center, Room 606, 6th Floor, 1000 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083



Friday, March 8, 2024 10 a.m. to noon

SECAUCUS (Hudson County)

Frank R. Lautenberg Station at Secaucus Junction – Long Hallway

County Road & County Avenue, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Friday, March 8, 2024 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NEWARK (Essex County)

NJ TRANSIT Headquarters – Board Room

One Penn Plaza East, Newark, NJ 07105

For more information on the meetings or the proposed fare hike, click here.