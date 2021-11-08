New Jersey

NJ State Troopers Kill Man Who Opened Fire on Dog Inside Car

The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating

A member of the New Jersey State Police
Getty Images

Two New Jersey state troopers shot and killed a motorist who they said had opened fire on a dog inside a vehicle that had just crashed, authorities said.

The troopers responded to Starlite Hill Road early Sunday and found the front of the vehicle in a ditch. Inside was the driver and the dog, authorities said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The troopers attempted to communicate with the driver when authorities said the motorist “fired a weapon from within the vehicle and shot the dog,” killing the animal. The troopers fired their weapons.

The driver was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania, where he was pronounced dead.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

travel 6 hours ago

Emotional Reunions as US Lifts Travel Ban for Vaccinated Visitors

Texas 1 hour ago

Heroic Fiancé, Dancer, Engineer Among Astroworld Victims

His name has not been released.

The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseynewsNew Jersey State Policelocal
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us