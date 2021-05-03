NJ Man Charged With Threatening to Bulldoze City Hall Building

A New Jersey man was charged Monday for a series of online threats he allegedly made alluding to the destruction of government-run buildings in Ocean County.

Prosecutors in the county allege that 36-year-old David Giordano made online threats last month to bulldoze nearby structures in a series of videos posted to a personal YouTube channel called "TOMS RIVER POLICE are the best."

In the video series, they say Giordano included past news coverage of his arrest in connection with painting blue lines on Hooper Avenue in support of police, images of the Ocean County Justice Complex and Toms River Township Town Hall and a video of a homemade bulldozer crushing buildings in Colorado in 2004.

"The videos also included graphics stating the person posting the video would turn Toms River Township Town Hall and the Ocean County Justice Complex 'upside down,'" the release from prosecutors stated.

On Monday, a team of detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Toms River Township Police Department and Berkeley Township Police Department executed a court-authorized search of two residences where Giordano's known to reside, prosecutors said.

Detectives seized several items at the homes they say contain digital evidence connected to his alleged crimes. A short time later, they took the Toms River man into custody.

Giordano is now facing second-degree charges of terroristic threats and false public alarm. He was being held at the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing. It was immediately clear if he had legal representation.