New Jersey

NJ 8-year-old struck and killed by SUV while riding his bike: Police

Caution tape
Getty Images (File)

An 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by an SUV in New Jersey, police said, as he was riding his bike on a warm summer evening.

The child was hit around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Littleton Road in Parsippany by a Mazda CX5, according to law enforcement officials.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Paramedics and EMS rushed to the area, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and was said to be cooperating in the investigation.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us