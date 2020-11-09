New NJ Restrictions Coming Monday; Cuomo Warns Next 2 Months Could Be Among Worst Yet

What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to formally announce new COVID restrictions Monday following a viral surge that has seen daily cases rise to early May numbers; hospitalizations tripled in 7 weeks

New York and Connecticut have seen their key indicators rise considerably; the latter reimposed some capacity caps as of Friday and its governor said Thanksgiving celebrations should be 10 or less

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday he would increase National Guard presence at NY airports ahead of the holidays to enforce the new entry test requirement as U.S. cases continue to surge unabated

New Jersey will announce new COVID restrictions Monday, while New York is expected to establish a new micro-cluster zone upstate as the governors of both states seek to beat back the biggest viral increases they've seen in months.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed to CNBC early Monday that "we'll take some steps later today, but they won't come close to what we were doing in the spring. This is not a lockdown, but this is tweaking our parameters at the edges."

"We've got a six-month window, basically, to keep this thing in check," he said, before vaccines start to become widely available.

Murphy didn't elaborate on what any potential new rules might look like, though he hinted in a Fox interview that the state was looking at late-night indoor dining, bar seating and interstate indoor sports tournaments as potential places to pull back. The governor said the new rules, which he is expected to formally announce at his scheduled 1 p.m. briefing in Trenton, will likely take effect in a few days. He also specifically said outdoor dining and takeout would not be affected.

The moves come as New Jersey has seen its COVID hospitalizations triple in seven weeks and daily cases soar to early May highs. Murphy said last week his team was reviewing multiple options as far as restrictions -- a position necessitated by a soaring statewide positivity rate that he called "unacceptable."

New Jersey has reported five straight days of more than 2,000 positives for the first time since April, including a day where new diagnoses topped 3,200. New Jersey has seen more than a quarter of a million confirmed cases since March.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reported yet another day of new cases topping 2,000; the state has reported nearly 6,500 new cases since his last COVID briefing on Monday as its positivity rate soars. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

New Jersey's health commissioner says most of the new cases are not easily traced back to a single exposure and are likely related to routine gatherings in private homes. Last week, she urged New Jerseyeans to wear masks even when with their own families -- an urgent plea to avoid further community spread.

It may not improve significantly soon without aggressive action. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Sunday the next two months could be some of the worst the country has seen, with numbers spiralling worldwide as colder weather looms.

The local metrics continue to rise across the board, too. More than 3,400 new COVID cases were announced in New York Sunday, a tally that illustrates the state's tenuous hold on the progress it made reigning in the virus this summer. Total hospitalizations are at mid-June highs and creeping higher. The daily death toll has moved from the low single digits to the low double digits to above 20 in recent days at times. While that's mercifully below the 800 who were dying a day in April, it's a disconcerting trend for those acutely monitoring the numbers.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Cuomo has said weddings, birthdays and other private gatherings have fueled the spread, on top of universities and schools opening their doors. In that vein, the governor said Friday that all SUNY schools would be halting in-person learning after Thanksgiving, in an effort to try and contain the spread, and "exit testing" will be conducted for students before they leave for the break. He may apply the same policy to private schools in the state but was not yet prepared to do so Friday.

The governor also said he would enhance National Guard presence at New York airports ahead of the holidays to ensure compliance with his new COVID entry test policy (more details on that here). He is expected Monday to outline a micro-cluster approach to some upstate counties, which have seen their numbers trend worse and faster than the ones in New York City, the former U.S. crisis epicenter. Last week, Cuomo established a yellow zone, which mandates weekly randomized testing of students and staff but no harsh shutdown, in Port Chester.

The quarantine list became unmanageable since most states in the U.S were on it and what Governor Cuomo did to change the travel rules, Adam Harding reports.

While New York City's numbers have been better than much of the rest of the state as of late, as Cuomo has noted, its population is both bigger and denser than other regions, meaning community spread could lead to a much faster downward spiral. For roughly a week now Mayor Bill de Blasio has expressed growing concern over the city's daily case averages, which topped 600 three days last week for the first time in months and ended last week with a report of more than 700 new cases. Those are all well above the mayor's 550-case threshold.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate, which de Blasio has described as the "most objective measure" of the city's standing, has ticked up too -- and is teetering on the edge of the 2 percent threshold he set to consider suspending indoor dining.

By comparison, the rolling average in western New York has climbed to 3.6 percent; the Finger Lakes is also seeing a rolling rate above 3 percent. As of Cuomo's last report, the statewide average, which enjoyed a rate below 1 percent for nearly 40 straight days over the summer, has climbed to 2 percent -- high by recent New York standards but still remarkably low compared with the country.

The U.S. surge, which has left no state untouched, has also moved Connecticut's governor to reinstate some capacity and business restrictions in recent days. Echoing the pleas of other tri-state governors to avoid holiday travel if possible and limit gathering sizes regardless, Gov. Ned Lamont asked Connecticut residents to keep Thanksgiving celebrations to 10 people or less. He hopes limiting the size of even private family gatherings will limit community spread.

The recent tri-state struggles reflect an alarming trend across the country, which broke its own single-day case record four times in four days last week. The U.S. has now topped 10 million cases, by far the highest total of any nation in the world, and reported more than 239,000 deaths, according to NBC News. It took only 10 days for the U.S. to go from nine million to 10 million cases, Cuomo said.

"New Yorkers: Wear a mask, social distance and get tested," the governor tweeted Monday. "Numbers don’t lie and we need to all do our part to stop the spread."

As he begins his transition to the presidency, Joe Biden is pivoting from a bitter campaign battle to a more pressing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the world’s most powerful nation harder than any other. NBC New York's Tracie Strahan reports.

Overall, the tri-states' positivity rates remain well below the national average. New York vacillates between the second-, third- or fourth-lowest in the nation; some states seeing rampant virus spread have positivity rates more than 30 times higher, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

With President-elect Joe Biden announcing a team of experts on Monday to get started on controlling the raging pandemic, Cuomo expressed his worry that things will worsen before the Biden administration takes office in January.

"We're coming up to the worst two months I think that we may have seen vis-a-vis COVID. You see the numbers going crazy all across this country, all across the globe," the governor told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. "Scientists said this was going to happen and you're seeing it in the fall with the cold coming back, and we're going to have a long two months. Unfortunately, the Biden administration doesn't take office until Jan. 20."