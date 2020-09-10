Florida

NFL Player From Florida Charged in $1.2 Million Coronavirus Relief Fraud

Former Jets wide receiver, eight from South Florida charged in scheme, authorities say

Getty Images

A National Football League player from Florida is accused of stealing more than $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds.

Josh Bellamy, 31, of St. Petersburg, is facing federal charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Thursday.

The release said Bellamy, who spent several seasons with the Chicago Bears and was on the New York Jets last year, conspired with others to obtain millions of dollars in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

2020 4 hours ago

Russian, China and Iran Launched Cyberattacks on Presidential Campaigns, Microsoft Says

coronavirus 16 hours ago

Virus Updates: US Layoffs Remain Elevated; N95 Mask Shortages Continue

Bellamy is alleged to have obtained a PPP loan of $1,246,565 for his own company, Drip Entertainment LLC.

Authorities said Bellamy allegedly purchased over $104,000 in luxury goods using proceeds of his PPP loan, including purchases at Dior, Gucci, and jewelers.

He is also alleged to have spent about $62,774 in PPP loan proceeds at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, and to have withdrawn over $302,000.

Bellamy also allegedly sought PPP loans on behalf of his family members and close associates. Besides Bellamy, 10 other people, including eight from South Florida, are charged in the scheme, which involved the preparation of at least 90 fraudulent applications worth more than $24 million, authorities said.

The Paycheck Protection Program represents billions of dollars in forgivable small business loans for Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which became federal law in March.

This article tagged under:

FloridacoronavirusCOVID-19South Florida
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us