Chien-Shiung Wu

New Postage Stamp Honors Trailblazing ‘First Lady of Physics'

The stamp's release was timed to coincide with the International Day of Women and Girls in Science

The new stamp featuring Chien-Shiung Wu.
U.S. Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service on Thursday unveiled a new postage stamp honoring Chien-Shiung Wu, a trailblazing Chinese American nuclear physicist whose myriad accomplishments earned her the nickname "the First Lady of Physics."

The stamp's release was timed to coincide with the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, an annual event that was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 to celebrate female scientists and promote equal access for women and girls in science and technology.

Kristin Seaver, executive vice president of the Postal Service, called Wu "one of the most influential nuclear physicists of the 20th century."

This article tagged under:

Chien-Shiung WuUS Postal Service
