New Jersey Resident Captures Fireball on Dashcam

A New Jersey resident captured video of a meteor that flashed across Northeast states over the weekend.

The video, obtained by The Lakewood Scoop, shows the small fireball in Lakewood around 7:16 p.m., according to the timestamp on the dashcam footage.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Check out this shooting star/meteor captured on a Lakewood resident’s dashcam moments ago. @NWS_MountHolly @NASA pic.twitter.com/ms01y3Mipr — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) November 9, 2020

The American Meteor Society, a nonprofit group, said it received more than 200 reports of a bright fireball over Connecticut and New York around the same time. The group said it also received reports from Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia and Québec.

The National Weather Service, Mount Holly, also received several reports in addition to one of its meteorologists noticing the bright light.

One of our meteorologists reported a bright, low flying meteor visible in the area several minutes ago. Did anyone else see it this evening? #NJwx #PAwx #DEwx #MDwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) November 9, 2020

The fireball was most likely a common meteor, since the brighter the fireball, the more rare is the event, according to AMS.