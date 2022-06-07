New Jersey Primary Election 2022 Results: See Who Won

Officials have begun to call races in New Jersey's midterm elections, one of several states across the U.S. holding primaries on Tuesday.
Although New Jersey voters did not cast their ballots for statewide races, they did vote for Democrat and Republican candidates vying for a number of open seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
New Jersey’s primaries will help set the stage for the November election as Republicans seek to regain control of both the House and Senate.
There were 56 hopefuls fighting for votes in the state’s 12 districts, some running unopposed and others battling it out in crowded races.
Here’s a complete list of Democrat and Republican winners in New Jersey’s midterm elections, according to NBC News.
District 1
Democrat – D. Norcross
Republican – C. Gustafson
District 2
Democrat – TBD
Republican – J. Van Drew
District 3
Democrat – A. Kim
Republican – TBD
District 4
Democrat – M. Jenkins
Republican – TBD
District 5
Democrat – J. Gottheimer
Republican – TBD
District 6
Democrat – F. Pallone
Republican – S. Kiley
District 7
Democrat – T. Malinowski
Republican – T. Kean
District 8
Democrat – R. Menendez
Republican – M. Arroyo
District 9
Democrat – B. Pascrell
Republican – B. Prempeh
District 10
Democrat – D. Payne
Republican – TBD
District 11
Democrat – M. Sherrill
Republican – TBD
District 12
Democrat – B. Watson Coleman
Republican – D. Mayfield
This list will continue to be updated as officials call races. Click here for more live elections results.