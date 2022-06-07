New Jersey Primary Election 2022 Results: See Who Won

Officials have begun to call races in New Jersey's midterm elections, one of several states across the U.S. holding primaries on Tuesday.

Although New Jersey voters did not cast their ballots for statewide races, they did vote for Democrat and Republican candidates vying for a number of open seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

New Jersey’s primaries will help set the stage for the November election as Republicans seek to regain control of both the House and Senate.

There were 56 hopefuls fighting for votes in the state’s 12 districts, some running unopposed and others battling it out in crowded races.

Here’s a complete list of Democrat and Republican winners in New Jersey’s midterm elections, according to NBC News.

District 1

Democrat – D. Norcross

Republican – C. Gustafson

District 2

Democrat – TBD

Republican – J. Van Drew

District 3

Democrat – A. Kim

Republican – TBD

District 4

Democrat – M. Jenkins

Republican – TBD

District 5

Democrat – J. Gottheimer

Republican – TBD

District 6

Democrat – F. Pallone

Republican – S. Kiley

District 7

Democrat – T. Malinowski

Republican – T. Kean

District 8

Democrat – R. Menendez

Republican – M. Arroyo

District 9

Democrat – B. Pascrell

Republican – B. Prempeh

District 10

Democrat – D. Payne

Republican – TBD

District 11

Democrat – M. Sherrill

Republican – TBD

District 12

Democrat – B. Watson Coleman

Republican – D. Mayfield

This list will continue to be updated as officials call races. Click here for more live elections results.