Mars

NASA Rover Beams Back First Sounds Ever Recorded From Surface of Mars

The audio clips captured the guttural sounds of wind gusting on the red planet

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NASA's Perseverance rover has recorded the first audio clips captured on the surface of Mars, beaming back to Earth guttural sounds of wind gusting on the red planet.

The first-of-its-kind audio was released Monday, along with extraordinary new video footage of the rover as it descended and landed last Thursday. The images are among the most sophisticated yet taken of Mars, and offer never-before-seen views of the rover approaching its landing site.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said the new images and audio are "the closest you can get to landing on Mars without putting on a pressure suit."

Mars 4 hours ago

First-of-Its-Kind Video Shows Rover Perseverance's Dramatic Landing on Mars

mars perseverance rover 4 hours ago

NASA Releases Onboard Footage of Perseverance Rover's Mars Landing

The audio clips were captured by two microphones that are mounted on Perseverance.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

MarsNASA
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us