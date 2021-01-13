Moving Day Approaching at the Trump White House

The Biden administration is set to take office in a week

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Stacks of empty boxes were delivered to the White House grounds Wednesday while the clock continues to tick down for the Trump administration.

The pallets of cardboard boxes were delivered to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as the Biden administration is set to take office in a week, on Jan. 20. Most of the offices in the building are for White House staff members.

The Biden administration plans on a deep cleaning of the White House itself.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 19 hours ago

Trump Impeached After Capitol Riot in Historic Second Charge

Donald Trump Jan 12

Trump Faces a Trial in the Senate: Here's How it Will Work

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us