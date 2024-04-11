Judge severs Menendez bribery case, ordering separate trials for NJ senator, wife

A trial judge has decided to sever the corruption case of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine, meaning there will be two separate trials and he'll go first.

Thursday's ruling comes two days after Nadine Menendez's attorneys had requested a two-month delay in what was supposed to be a joint trial with her husband to give her time to deal with medical issues.

In their request to Judge Sidney Stein, Menendez's attorneys did not reveal specifics of her medical condition. They did say it would require surgery and "possibly significant recovery" time.

Stein said Thursday that Nadine Menendez’s illness and the lack of clarity as to when she will be well enough to proceed is one reason he opted to sever the case.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He also severed the case because Nadine Menendez needs new lawyers because her current lawyers are apparently conflicted and need to step aside. Her lawyers may be witnesses to the obstruction count. She has 30 days to find new ones.

Prosecutors had wanted to postpone the start of the trial until July or August. They argued “serious inefficiencies and unfairness” would result if Bob and Nadine Menendez, who were charged with committing crimes together, were tried separately. Prosecutors also said dozens of witnesses would have to be recalled, including at least one government official stationed abroad, and many lay witnesses who live outside New York and are concerned about testifying.

They did note, in their letter to the judge, however, that "a time may come" when public interest in moving the case expeditiously to trial supercedes those concerns.

The bribery trial for Bob Menendez is still scheduled to start May 6. A tentative separate trial date for Nadine Menendez is July 8. Two businessmen are also on trial.

All have pled not guilty to charges that they participated in a bribery scheme in which prosecutors say cash and gold bars were given to the couple in return for favors that the senator could carry out.

A fifth defendant, Jose Uribe, pled guilty to bribery charges last month and will be sentenced in June.