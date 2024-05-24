Memorial Day, a federal holiday that honors and remembers those who died while serving in the United States Military, will soon have many celebrating a long three-day weekend.

It's often considered to be the kick-start to summer and, for shoppers looking for the best deals, a great opportunity to save some money.

While this isn't an exhaustive list of all the Memorial Day deals that are available, we have you covered with discounts on food and drinks, gas and even an American flag giveaway.

Food & Drinks

On May 24, 7NOW delivery customers can take $10 off and order over $20 with code WEEKEND10.

Additionally, throughout the entire Memorial Day weekend from May 24 to May 27, subscribers of the 7NOW Gold Pass, the retailer’s subscription delivery service, can indulge in one free large pizza per day.

Get six free wings at Buffalo Wild Wings when you place an order over $10 for delivery or takeout and use the promo code GOWINGS during checkout at BuffaloWildWings.com or in the Buffalo Wild Wings app.

Dave & Buster’s is offering new and existing rewards members 50% off food on Memorial Day (May 27). If you’re not already a rewards member, it’s free to join. This weekend, you can also enjoy $5 wine on Saturday, May 25, and $2 beers on Sunday, May 26.

Hooters is celebrating Memorial Day Weekend (May 24 – 27) with their Build Your Own Burger deal that includes fries and Dos Equis for $13.

Get a free classic cookie when you buy any ice cream in a cup in store and online all weekend long.

Get an Original Glazed dozen for $3.84 when you purchase any dozen or 16-ct Minis to share from May 24 - 27. To order online for delivery or pick-up, use code ROADTRIP to redeem. Mention the deal in-store or in the drive-thru.

$0 delivery is also available Memorial Day Weekend at participating shops. A $5 order minimum, delivery radius and service fees still apply.

From now until May 26, get a large two-topping pizza for $7.99 at Little Caesars when you use the promo code TOPPINGS1 during checkout.

Available now for a limited time, get a $6 chicken basket, including 2 chicken planks, 2 hush puppies and a side at participating Long John Silver's restaurants. Not valid for delivery orders.

Earn a free medium 1-topping pizza on your next order when you join Papa Rewards and place an order between May 24 and May 26. The free pizza is available with a minimum purchase of $25 between May 28 and June 11.

To kick off Memorial Day Weekend, stop in at Starbucks for their "Summer App-y Days" on Friday, May 24 and get 50% off a drink between 12 - 6 p.m. local time.

To redeem the offer, you must download the app and be a Starbucks Rewards member. If you're not a member, from now until May 31, customers who download the Starbucks app and sign up by clicking on the ‘New Members Get 50% Off’ link* will receive 50% off one standard menu-sized handcrafted drink of their choice anytime during their first week as a new member.

From now until June 11, when you buy one footlong sub, you can get another one 50% off when you buy online or in-app using code BOGO50.

From now through May 27, save 25% off platters when you use code 25OFF during checkout. Valid only on online orders or call-in take-out orders.

Clothes and Accessories

Jewelry rental service, Rocksbox, is offering 15% off for the summer with the code SUMMERSHINE15.

From now until May 27, take 40% off select styles. Free shipping and returns on all orders.

Entertainment

Stay out of the heat and enjoy a movie for 25% off at AMC, AMC Dine-In and AMC Classic theaters nationwide when you purchase matinee tickets before 4 p.m. The deal is available every day, including Memorial Day.

Home Improvement

Be one of the first 240 customers at each participating Ace Hardware store to receive a free 8" x 12" American flag, while supplies last.

One per customer. No purchase necessary.

Brookyln Bedding is offering 25% off mattresses "for every kind of sleeper" now through May 23.

With all the summer heat waves, you may need a new fan to keep you cool. Lasko will be offering up to 15% off popular fans on Walmart and Amazon now through June 1st, including:

From now until May 31 on Walmart:

o 15% OFF Lasko 16" Oscillating Adjustable Pedestal Fan (S16500)

o 15% OFF Lasko 20" Classic Box Fan (B20200)

From May 25 - May 31 on Walmart:

o 15% OFF Lasko 35" High Velocity Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote Control (U35115)

o 15% OFF: Lasko Xtra Air 48" Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote Control (T48332)

From May 19 - June 1 on Amazon:

o 15% OFF: Lasko Pinnacle 40” Tower Fans for Home (DST100)

Travel

Every little bit helps. To save on your summer road trip, fuel up at Pilot using their myRewards Plus app to save 10 cents off every gallon.

Everything Else

Beginning May 24 through May 27, military customers with a myWalgreens membership and valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20% off regularly priced items in-store at Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstores nationwide. Exclusions apply.