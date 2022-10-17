McDonald's Halloween Pails Return Tuesday. Here's All You Need to Do to Get One

McDonald's is taking a lesson from its past and bringing back a Halloween tradition from more than 30 years ago.

The fast food chain's iconic Halloween pails will return to its restaurants Tuesday - just in time for trick-or-treating. The pails, also known to many as "Boo Buckets," come in either white, orange or green.

The festive buckets will be available at participating McDonald's locations through Oct. 31 while supplies last.

If you're looking to get one - whether for yourself, children or grandchildren - it's pretty easy.

All you'll have to do is purchase a Happy Meal and choose from either a hamburger, cheeseburger or chicken nuggets. Your meal will be delivered in the pail, which you'll get instead of a typical Happy Meal toy.

Even after Halloween comes and goes, your pail can still serve a purpose.

McDonald's shared a photo showing some of the creative ways you can put your pail to good use and "keep their spooky spirit alive" long past October.

Suggestions include creating planters, turning the pails into drums and even using them as home décor.