Ahmaud Arbery

Man Who Filmed Arbery Shooting Video Charged in His Slaying

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan was arrested

By Russ Bynum

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Georgia man who filmed cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in his death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Arbery was slain Feb. 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. More than two months passed before authorities arrested Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 14 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Trump Visits Ford Plant; New TSA Procedures

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

Pandemic Politics: Maskless Trump Tours Michigan Ford Plant

Bryan lives in the same subdivision, and the video he took from the cab of his vehicle helped stir a national outcry when it leaked online. Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, did not immediately return a phone message.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ahmaud Arbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us