Tesla

Man plotted ‘mass casualty' attack at Cybertruck event attended by Elon Musk in Texas, officials say

Paul Ryan Overeem, a 28-year-old Florida resident, challenged authorities that it's "up to you guys to stop me."

FILE - View of the inside of the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing facility
SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Florida man was arrested this week after allegedly planning to commit a "mass casualty event" at Tesla headquarters in Texas during a Cybertruck promotion attended by Elon Musk, prosecutors said.

Paul Ryan Overeem, a 28-year-old Orlando resident, was booked on suspicion of making a terrorist threat, a third-degree felony, according to a Travis County arrest warrant.

Overeem wrote under the name "ufotnoitalumis" in an Instragram chat and made a series of threats on Nov. 9, targeting Tesla's Cybertruck promotional event in Austin on Thursday, authorities said.

The event was attended by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, though he was not named as a specific target in the arrest warrant.

The threats included: "But yeah so at teh (sic) Tesla event I'm planning to attach (sic) so up to you guys to stop me," "I plan on killing people at that even (sic) ok (sic) November 30th and I would like you do something about it so I don't have to" and "I wanna die."

The suspect also appeared to object to technology in modern life.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

The latest Tesla is here and coming to a road near you with a wild new design. Thursday was Cybertruck rollout day and we now know how much they'll cost, and how far they'll go on a charge. Business and tech reporter Scott Budman reports.

