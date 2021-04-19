Man Charged in Alleged Knife Attack on 2 NJ Police Officers

A man has been charged with attempted murder in an alleged knife attack on two police officers, authorities said.

Lakewood police said the officers were called to a home shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday by a woman who said her son had been acting erratically. Police allege that the man emerged from his room and attacked both officers with a 12-inch knife, leaving them with head and facial injuries.

Police say the two and a third officer left the home and called for a special response team and a crisis negotiator, and they tried to get him to surrender. At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, special response and SWAT personnel entered and found him in a stairwell with what appeared to be a gun before he retreated to his room again, police said.

Officers tried again to get him to surrender, and pepper spray was finally delivered through the third-floor bedroom window. The man emerged unarmed and was arrested, police said. The knife and the other weapon, which turned out to be a pellet gun, were recovered.

Stanley Williams, 25, has been charged with attempted murder of two police officers, aggravated assault on a police officer and weapons counts. He was taken to Ocean County Jail; it's unclear whether he has an attorney and a listed number for him couldn't be found Sunday.

The two officers had “significant lacerations,” but were treated and released that evening, police said.