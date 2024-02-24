Virginia man who survived crash, arrested after escaping hospital and stealing an ambulance

A man who survived a major crash, left treatment in a hospital gown with an IV in his arm and stole an ambulance from Inova Fairfax has been arrested after a search over multiple days, police say.

Rickey Lowe, 32 and resident of Manassas, was arrested for grand larceny and held on a $2,000 bond.

Lowe was a passenger in a stolen Toyota Corolla that raced away from police before crashing along Route 50 towards the Interstate 66 exit in Fair Oaks, Virginia, on Feb. 19, police said. Officers recovered two guns and narcotics from the stolen vehicle.

Video shows a white vehicle speeding toward an exit, veering left into the grass and going airborne. The crash caused parts of the vehicle, including the top, to fly off.

Five people were taken to the hospital, including Lowe, Fairfax County police said. He then walked away from the hospital before getting discharged, and "jumped in a private transport ambulance and stole it," authorities said.

Police said the suspect ditched the stolen ambulance in the 4200 block of Annandale Road in Annandale about 40 minutes later and fled on foot.

It wasn’t until Friday that “detectives found Lowe near a hotel in Manassas where he was safely taken into custody,” authorities said in a release on Saturday.

The driver of the stolen Corolla, Xxeavius Romoance Marlow, 29 and resident of Manassas, was also charged with grand larceny and held without bond after the crash. Police have not announced other arrests.