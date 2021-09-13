Ida Death Toll in New Jersey Rises to 30, Murphy Says

The death toll from Ida reached 30 in New Jersey, up one since last week, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Murphy gave the updated figure during a news conference Monday. In a press release later in the evening, the governor said that the latest death was a result of injuries sustained during the storm that dumped rain on the state and swelled waterways, and was not one of the individuals previously reported missing.

The update is the latest since last week when authorities said they found two bodies in the Passaic River. One person from Passaic County remains missing.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida killed at least 50 people in six Eastern states after it brought historic rain that led to deadly flooding and sudden storm waters.

The bodies were discovered almost a day apart, and could be two of four people still missing since raging flood waters hit the town during Ida's wrath. NBC New York's Pat Battle reports.

Murphy also said that 11 of the state’s 21 counties are now part of the federal government’s major disaster declaration, up from the original six counties that were included.

Murphy, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, said residents affected by the storm can go to disasterassistance.gov to begin filing a claim.