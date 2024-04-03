Here's how to watch next week's total eclipse safely

Before you try to catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse on April 8, be sure you have the proper eyewear.

Some retailers are offering specially designed eclipse glasses that have gained traction on social media. The glasses are extra dark with a filter capacity exceeding that of daily sunglasses for added protection.

“You should not be looking at the sun directly with any other glasses than the solar eclipse glasses,” Dr. Ravi Menghani, ophthalmologist at Dignity Health St. Mary, said.

Dr. Menghani advised looking for the ISO rating printed on the frame of the glasses. It should say, “12312-2.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Ophthalmologists are also warning consumers to be cautious of what’s being sold online because counterfeit eclipse glasses will give people a false sense of security and may cause long term vision damage.

“People come in with some swelling or thickening of the retina,” Dr. Menghani said. “Or we’ve seen a little yellow spot in the center of the retina.”

Dr. Menghani recommended against removing eclipse glasses at any point during the solar eclipse, contrary to what some people on social media plan on doing right as the sun is completely blocked because there’s no way to tell when that dangerous light is coming back.

As for Dr. Menghani and his family, they'll be watching the eclipse from home — just to be safe.

NASA is offering a streaming broadcast of the eclipse on YouTube starting on April 8 at 10 a.m.