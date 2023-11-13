Here are 27 places to order takeout Thanksgiving dinner this year

Don’t feel like spending all day Thanksgiving in the kitchen making an elaborate meal at home?

There's always the take-out option, with lots of restaurants across the country offering everything from the turkey to the pie.

Here’s where you can go to get a full feast and avoid preparing the fixings yourself:

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is offering its Heat n’ Serve Feast or Family Dinner that allows customers to pick a meal option size for their gathering, or build their own meal from an array of Thanksgiving classics, and pick it up from a Cracker Barrel location.

The chain has pre-made meal options to feed groups of four to six people, for $99.99, or eight to 10 people, for $149.99. The meals come with each ingredient needed for a traditional feast, including oven roasted turkey and gravy.

Additionally, the restaurant is offering a family dinner option that comes “hot and ready to serve,” according to their website.

The Heat n’ Serve La Carte menu allows hungry customers to add additional side dishes and desserts to their orders.

The meals can be pre-ordered now.

Denny’s

Denny’s is offering their Turkey and Dressing Dinner Bundle.

The bundle includes a full ready-to-eat holiday spread for four people.

The spread includes turkey breast, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a choice of a second side between herb-glazed corn, fresh vegetable medley and creamy mac and cheese.

Customers will also receive pumpkin and pecan pie.

Pre-order begins Nov. 17.

Popeye’s

Popeye’s is putting its own spin on the Thanksgiving dinner classics with its Cajun-style turkey.

The turkey, which can be delivered to the door, is $99.00.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris is inviting its customers to enjoy Thanksgiving at home -- or in one of their restaurants.

“Gather around our table for a three-course Thanksgiving Feast with all of the trimmings and none of the work,” their website says.

An adult plate costs $47.95 and a plate for children 12 years old and younger costs $16.95.

Their holiday sides, which include salads and desserts, are available to-go.

Buca di Beppo

Italian restaurant Buca di Beppo is offering its Thanksgiving feast to-go this year.

The dinner includes sliced turkey, homestyle gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal veggies, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

Anyone interested can order the dinner for three people, which costs $105, or for six, which costs $160.

Bob Evans

Four variations of Thanksgiving dinner are available at Bob Evans this year, ranging between $79.99 and $159.99.

The smallest meal feeds about four people and the largest aims to feed 10 people. Each meal includes either slow-roasted turkey, pot roast, or ham, along with varying classic sides and a dessert.

Carmine’s

Carmine’s, an Italian restaurant, is offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all of the classic trimmings to dine in or takeout.

The meal feeds between six and eight people and costs between $325 and $395, depending on the city.

The family style feast includes one 16 to 18 pound roasted turkey, sausage and sage stuffing, homemade cranberry sauce, caramelized Brussels sprouts, sautéed string beans with julienned red peppers, baby carrots with fresh dill, sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows and maple syrup and mashed potatoes with giblet gravy.

With an additional $30, customers can get an apple or pumpkin pie for dessert.

Harry & David

Harry & David is offering an assortment of festive food, including a full gourmet meal.

Their gourmet feast serves eight to 10 people and includes an oven roasted turkey, stuffing, black truffle, almond green beans, brown sugar sweet potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry chutney and pumpkin cheesecake.

The feast, which costs $269.99, arrives frozen and needs two to three days before reheating and serving.

Bravo! Italian Chicken

Customers can enjoy a Bravo! Italian Chicken Thanksgiving dinner in a restaurant, or pre-order it to have at home.

The restaurant’s options include an option to feed three, which costs $105, or feed six, which feeds $160.

If hosting a group of 10 people or more, Bravo! Italian Chicken can cater a meal.

Omaha Steaks

Want to customize your pre-made Thanksgiving feast? Omaha Steaks has a custom Thanksgiving meal for four, six, or eight people.

To customize, buyers can choose a centerpiece protein, freezer-to-oven sides and a dessert.

In addition to the customizable options, the Cozy Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner and three other similar meals are available starting at $165.47.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral will be open Thanksgiving Day with their classic Holiday Buffet, which will remain available during the rest of the holiday season.

The restaurant is also offering their Holiday Feast To Go Meals for six to eight people.

The meal includes their traditional roasted turkey, glazed ham, or their beef roast with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and a choice of additional sides.

Orders must be placed at least 72 hours in advance, according to their website.

FreshDirect

FreshDirect, a grocery delivery service, can deliver a “chef-prepped” Thanksgiving dinner for varying group sizes.

The company has small, medium and large dinner options, along with varying side options.

Hello Fresh

Hello Fresh wants its users to “forget the stress” of Thanksgiving dinner prep work, according to their website.

Customers can pick between two different entrée options, one featuring a turkey and sides, the other featuring beef tenderloin and sides.

The turkey entrée option, noted as their most popular, costs $19.99 per person. The beef tenderloin entrée option costs $26.99 per person.

Both options include their designated entree, hearty sides, and dessert.

Gobble

Meal kit service Gobble has a limited edition Thanksgiving dinner available for delivery.

One dinner box feeds four people, the other feeds four to six people.

Each dish includes a seasoned turkey roast, their classic sides and several side dishes. The larger dinner box includes an extra side dish, biscuits and one dessert.

Blue Apron

Meal kit service Blue Apron is offering a host of holiday dinner boxes to its customers.

The Classic Thanksgiving Box is priced at $131.98 and includes butter roasted turkey breast, homemade garlic and herb gravy, cranberry sauce, roasted brussel sprouts, rosemary pumpkin seeds, brown butter and white cheddar mashed potatoes, and apple crumb pie.

The box comes with a holiday prep guide with a checklist.

Home Chef

Home Chef, a customizable meal kit service, is helping its users cook up their Thanksgiving dinner.

They are offering all the staple dishes that guests crave at the holiday, including their roasted turkey breast and simple-to-make white cheddar and sage biscuits with honey butter, brussels sprouts with caramelized onion and maple glaze and both sweet potato and green bean casseroles.

The menu also includes a duo of pumpkin cheesecake and a pumpkin cookie skillet.

Goldbelly

Goldbelly, a popular online food marketplace, is serving up a turkey dinner for four.

The meal features sliced roasted turkey breast, homestyle stuffing, mashed potatoes. Cranberry sauce, turkey gravy and an option to add additional sides.

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s is offering at least 10 holiday feast options fit to feed groups of four to six people or groups of six to eight.

Each meal requires three hours of reheating time, according to their site.

Along with meals, customers can order whole pre-made pies or cheesecake.

Walmart

Walmart is selling individually wrapped Thanksgiving dinners filled with roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, crispy green beans and cranberry sauce.

The packages can be bought for two to eight people ranging between $107.66 and $199.99.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods, known for its natural and organic food options, has an extensive list of Thanksgiving meals available to feed between four and 12 people.

The list has quite a variation in product and price, ranging between $39.99, the vegan option, and $539.99, a Thanksgiving Extravaganza for 12 people.

Most options include a classic roast turkey with gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes, herb stuffing and varying additional sides.

All orders should be made by November 21.

Publix

Regional grocery store Publix is offering its Complete Turkey Dinner ready to heat and serve.

The dinner includes a fully cooked turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry orange relish, marshmallow delight and gravy.

It's sold to serve seven to 10 people for $69.99 or 14 to 18 people for $139.99.

Wegmans

Another regional grocery store, Wegmans, is offering its take on this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.

Buyers can pick between a hand-carved turkey dinner, a classic turkey dinner, a signature ham dinner, and a “choose your sides” hand carved turkey dinner. The options range from $17 to $30 per person.

The traditional dinner is available between Nov. 18 and Nov. 23 and should be ordered at least 24 hours in advance.

Target

Target is offering its customers a less expensive Thanksgiving dinner option under $25.

Buyers can find the meal in stories or online, which includes a frozen turkey, potatoes, cut green beans, mushroom soup, jellied cranberry sauce, stuffing mix and gravy.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is offering a host of Thanksgiving dinner options.

“Prefer a more effortless approach to the festivities? Look no further than fully cooked half turkey breast, prepared cornbread stuffing, and of course, dravy,” the website says.

The store’s featured Thanksgiving products include at least 64 items.

Boston Market

Boston Market is offering ready-to-serve holiday buffets or individually plated meals.

Customers can place their order online or call 303-317-6900.

Williams Sonoma

Popular house and kitchenware store Williams Sonoma is selling a complete Thanksgiving dinner with add-on bundle options.

The dinner, which can be shipped to homes, includes a stuffed turkey breast, mashed potatoes, green beans and pumpkin pie. To feed four, it costs between $179.95 and $189.95, depending on the type of turkey. There are also several options to feed more with varying sides, and higher prices.

The company is also offering add-on bundles with different appetizers and sides.

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

The Honey Baked Ham Co. is bringing both ham and turkey to tables across the countries.

Their Thanksgiving dinner, priced at $164.99, feeds between 14 and 18 people.

Customers have a choice between half of a bone-in ham and one oven roasted turkey. Whatever their choice, the holiday meal staple will be paired with green bean casserole, country cornbread stuffing and savory gravy.

