Long Branch

Former NJ Cop Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Manufacturing Meth in Home Lab

The 19-year veteran of the Long Branch Police Department was arrested last May

What to Know

  • A former New Jersey police officer who operated a methamphetamine lab at his home has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.
  • Christopher Walls, 50, also forfeited his public office and his firearms as part of the sentence imposed Friday. He had pleaded guilty last November to manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance and to causing a risk of widespread injury.
  • His lab was discovered when police responded to a domestic disturbance call at Walls’ home in Long Branch and someone there told officers about it, authorities have said.

A former New Jersey police officer who operated a methamphetamine lab at his home has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Christopher Walls, 50, also forfeited his public office and his firearms as part of the sentence imposed Friday. He had pleaded guilty last November to manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance and to causing a risk of widespread injury.

The 19-year veteran of the Long Branch Police Department was arrested last May. His lab was discovered when police responded to a domestic disturbance call at Walls’ home in Long Branch and someone there told officers about it, authorities have said.

A state police hazmat team responded and found equipment and substances commonly used to make meth in the home’s basement and in a shed on the property, authorities said, along with books about making the drug, explosives and poison.

Authorities also found an open, unsecured gun safe with two long guns, four handguns, eight high-capacity magazines and ammunition inside. The safe was accessible to a child living in the home, police said.

