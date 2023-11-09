FBI announces $10,000 reward in NJ manhunt for man wanted on charges tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Police and SWAT team members continued their search on Thursday of a section of sprawling New Jersey woods for a man wanted on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. as a $10,000 reward was announced by the FBI.

The search for the man, identified as Gregory Yetman, was ongoing near the Middlesex County town of Helmetta, according to the FBI.

On Thursday, the FBI announced the charges against Yetman, including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Tactical teams could be seen Wednesday in the backyard of homes, as Chopper 4 showed law enforcement searching one property and a shed. The heavily armed teams set off flashbang grenades as part of the search, with the loud bangs echoing throughout the neighborhood.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement intended to stay in the area until he was caught.

The reward, announced Thursday, is for information leading to Yetman's arrest.

When FBI agents went to approach a house Wednesday morning near Helmetta to try to make the arrest, Yetman apparently saw them coming and ran away, a senior law enforcement official told NBC New York.

Yetman served as a sergeant in the New Jersey National Guard until March 2022.

Tactical teams swarmed a neighborhood in Helmetta during a search for a man they said is wanted in connection with the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

Helmetta Mayor Chris Slavicek said Wednesday the law enforcement activity and search was "not the normal and absolutely unsettling." The mayor added that law enforcement's goal was to "detain this gentleman today."

Officers were also seen removing boxes from a home and searched a car.

Schools in Helmetta were already closed for a scheduled day off Wednesday, but nearby schools in nearby Jamesburg held classes. No lockdown to stay indoors was put in place in the area. Slavicek said the suspect is "no stranger to this community" but also "isn't out to harm any of the residents."

The FBI is asking anyone with information on Yetman's whereabouts to call their local FBI office or the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate,