16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in argument over sweet and sour sauce at DC McDonald's

The fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl after she left a McDonald’s in Washington, D.C., early Sunday stemmed from an argument over sweet and sour sauce, prosecutors said.

Naima Liggon, of Waldorf, Maryland, was with four people who went to a rec center and then to a party in D.C., prosecutors said. They then went to a McDonald's, got food, and left the restaurant when the dispute took place in a car and Naima was stabbed twice at about 2 a.m.

Naima was driven to Howard University Hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

The suspect, a 16-year-old girl from Waldorf, was found a block away, prosecutors said.

Her defense said she pulled the knife in self-defense, saying Naima and another person jumped her.

The suspect is charged with with second-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill, aggravated assault, felony assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Naima was a student at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf. Her mother said she was an amazing daughter, sister and friend.

A curfew for minors aged 16 and younger starts in the District on Friday.