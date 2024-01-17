Family of 4 — including 2 children — found dead inside NJ home: Officials

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a family of four, including two children, whose bodies were discovered in a New Jersey home.

Crime tape now surrounds the horror story on Lincrest Terrace in the suburban community of Union. Sheriff's officers reportedly went to the house just after 10 a.m. Wednesday to serve an eviction notice on the home that was in foreclosure, and made the grisly discovery soon after arriving.

Police and other emergency personnel were called to the home a short time later. A mother and father were found dead in the house, along with two children in grade school. Neighbors believed the girls were under the age of 10.

The house was sold at a sheriff's sale for $322,000 back in November. The family that lived there should have been out of the house, and had 60 days to vacate the property after the sale or face eviction.

One neighbor said the family had been living at the home for 15 years.

No other details, including the names or ages of those found dead, were immediately available.