‘A lot of broken hearts': Family demands justice for man killed in National Mall hit-and-run

The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run near the National Mall earlier this month was ordered held without bond Friday.

Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Robertson Thursday and charged him with second-degree murder. He is accused of running a red light and hitting pedestrians in the 1700 block of Constitution Avenue NW while evading a traffic stop by a Secret Service officer the afternoon of July 12.

Bing Wong, 75, who was visiting Washington, D.C., from Philadelphia, was rushed to a hospital where he died.

“So, this tragedy is, really, a lot of people have broken hearts, because my father was a very nice person, and he helped a lot of people,” said Christine Wong, the victim’s daughter.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The 13-year-old daughter of Wong’s friend also was struck but survived.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as a blue Honda sped down 17th Street and hit Wong in a crosswalk before driving away.

Police later found the blue Honda with bumper and windshield damage at an apartment complex on Benning Road. Court documents include surveillance photos allegedly showing Robertson getting out of the damaged car.

Robertson initially denied involvement, according to court documents. He later told police he was carjacked on K Street and a man with a gun in the car told him to go.

According to the documents, Robertson said, “I ain’t meant for none of this to happen, man.”

He said he was just trying to get away from the carjacker.

In court Friday, Robertson’s attorney argued there wasn’t enough evidence about who was behind the wheel when it happened. The judge disagreed and ordered Robertson held without bond.

Wong’s family said they want Robertson to go to jail for the rest of his life.