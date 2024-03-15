Eva Longoria awarded $50 million for charity as part of Bezos annual prize

Actor and entrepreneur Eva Longoria has received $50 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, to spend on the charitable organizations of her choice.

The money is part of Bezos’ annual "Courage & Civility" prize, awarded to individuals who make significant contributions to society.

Longoria has been a longtime advocate for Latino communities in the U.S. In 2012, she established the Eva Longoria Foundation to provide educational programs, scholarships, mentorship and entrepreneurship for Latinas. The programs including STEM education for girls, a parent engagement program, microloans and business training, as well as research and advocacy around Latina educational and economic advancement.

“I am honored and thrilled to have this opportunity to build and expand on that work to invest in the infrastructure of opportunity for my community,” Longoria said in a statement Friday.

Longoria is not the only recipient of the award this year.

An additional $50 million was awarded to retired Navy four-star Adm. Bill McRaven. A former chancellor of the University of Texas system, McRaven advised Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama as well as other U.S. leaders on defense issues.

McRaven has focused on supporting veterans and the children of fallen soldiers, according to a release announcing his award.

Bezos has been giving out these awards to philanthropists since 2021. Previous recipients include chef José Andrés, singer and songwriter Dolly Parton and media personality Van Jones.

