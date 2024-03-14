Milwaukee

‘Instantly went into daddy mode': Bus driver rescues toddler wandering steps from road

By NBC Chicago Staff

Dramatic video captured a Milwaukee, Wis. bus driver rescuing a young child that he observed in the middle of the road last month.

The camera on the bus captures a young boy, dressed in just a shirt and a diaper on a cold day, walking in the middle of a roadway just steps away from oncoming traffic.

It was at that moment when driver Keyon Finkley quickly pulled the bus over and took action.

“I got scared and instantly went into Daddy mode,” Finkley said to NBC affiliate TMJ.

Finkley quickly hopped out of the bus and picked up the toddler before he could make his way into moving traffic.

“They trained to look two or three blocks ahead to be able to know everything around us. I saw the little boy starting to come out on my right side and start to run into traffic,” Finkley said.

Finkley placed the boy in his seat while they waited for police to arrive, according to TMJ.

According to police, the boy reunited with his family shortly afterward and was not injured.

