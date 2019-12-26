Delivery Driver Killed in Shooting at Virginia Denny’s; Search for 2 Suspects Is Ongoing

Two armed men stormed into a Denny's restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, early Thursday and shot two people, killing a food delivery worker who had just arrived to pick up an order.

Yusuf Ozgur walked into the restaurant to pick up an order as the robbery was underway, Prince William County police said. He "unknowingly held the door for the suspects as they exited," police said in a statement.

Ozgur worked for Door Dash, the company said. He was married and had two children, ages 10 and 16, his family said.

A customer at the restaurant also was shot and has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The search for two suspects caught on surveillance footage is ongoing. The men have been linked to a string of armed robberies.

"They've escalated their level of violence," Prince William County Chief of Police Barry Barnard said at a news conference.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation. A reward of $10,000 is offered.

After the shooting, the suspects fled the restaurant, located at 8201 Sudley Road, police said. Officers responded at 2:25 a.m. and provided first aid for the victims until medics arrived and rushed them to a hospital.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Yusuf Ozgur, a Manassas-area Dasher," read a statement from DoorDash. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones, and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time. We are in contact with law enforcement and cooperating with their investigation of this horrific crime."

The wounded victim, a 34-year-old Rixeyville man, remains hospitalized.

Police used a K-9 in their search for the suspects, who have not been found. They described the suspects as in their late teens or early 20s, 5'10"-6'0" and weighing about 180 pounds. The suspects were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000 or online at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.