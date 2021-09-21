Conor McGregor

Cubs-Twins: Conor McGregor Throws Awful First Pitch at Wrigley Field

By Tim Stebbins

Just a bit outside: Conor McGregor throws wild first pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

50 Cent, you have company.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

We all remember the rapper's terrible ceremonial first pitch before a Mets game in 2014.

Conor McGregor gave him a run for his money Tuesday at Wrigley Field. The former UFC champion unleashed a horrible pitch that sailed to the backstop, towards the Cubs' on-deck circle.

Perhaps the best part of this is Patrick Wisdom's reaction. The Cubs third baseman was behind the plate to catch the pitch, smiling, before watching it sail away.

Even Clark the Cub looked shocked — at least as much as a mascot possibly can.

Notorious, indeed.

However, we can't forget about the time McGregor took the field during the Cowboys vs. Jaguars Week 6 game in 2018 -- and unleashed what some called "one of the ugliest football throws of all-time."

Once again, notorious, indeed.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 11 hours ago

Trump Sues Niece, NY Times Over Records Behind '18 Tax Story

Florida 3 hours ago

Gabby Petito a Homicide Victim But Key Autopsy Detail Unclear; FBI Person of Interest Off-Grid

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Conor McGregorChicago Cubs
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us