COVID-19 Cases Surpass 200 Million Across the Globe

COVID-19 cases worldwide surpassed 200 million on Wednesday, according to tallies from Johns Hopkins University and Reuters, as the more-infectious delta variant threatens places with low vaccination rates.

The surge in cases is highlighting the gap in inoculation rates between wealthy and poor countries. Cases are rising in about one-third of the world's countries, many of which have not even given half their population a first dose.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least 10% of the population in every country is vaccinated.

